Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 PROMO: Ishwari plans to send Suhana away from house; how will Sonakshi and Dev react to this?  

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 has returned to the small screens. The TV show took an interesting turn when the makers brought in a twist of Suhana not being Sonakshi and Dev aka and 's child in the show. So, as per the latest episodes, Dev and Sonakshi are trying to adjust to the fact that Aayush is their son. On the other hand, Sonakshi is stressed as Ishwari aka continues to ignore Suhana. Sonakshi is not happy with Ishwari's behaviour. ICYMI, the channel dropped the latest promo which will shock the viewers and Sonakshi. Ishwari will plan to send Suhana away as Dev and Sonakshi try to bond with Aayush. The latter seems to be accepting Dev and Sonakshi as a part of the family. Seeing this Ishwari who wants to bring Sonakshi and Aayush closer will decide to send Suhana away.

How will Sonakshi react to this? This new twist will surely bring a lot of drama to Dev and Sonakshi's life and in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. What do you have to say about it? Let us know your thoughts by tweeting @bollywood_life.