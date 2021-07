View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

is here to make raise temperature and how! After winning hearts as the hottest Naagin of Indian television and the boldest actress to feature on-screen. The actress has been sharing some amazing pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. And recently, the actress shared one such video in which she channelled her inner seductress and has left everyone gasping for breath. She looks too HOT to handle in a black bodycon ensemble that she paired with baggy pants, also in black. The bodycon ensemble comes with a deep plunging neckline. The Gold actress can be seen posing for the camera and teasing while at that. Mouni Roy opted for subtle smokey-eyed makeup and nude lips. Also Read - Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy’s JAW dropping transformation from her debut to now, will leave you mesmerized – view pics

