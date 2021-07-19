Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa and Alpana Buch aka Baa recreate Kajol and Farida Jalal's hilarious scene from K3G – watch the CUTEST video here

Here's another viral reel video trend featuring Baa and Anupamaa aka Alpana Buch and Rupali Ganguly. The two can be seen enacting Kajol and Farida Jalal's iconic scene from K3G.