This week on Indian Idol 12, we will see Randhir Kapoor gracing the sets of the singing reality TV show. Indian Idol 12 is inching closer to the finale and it seems the makers are focusing on retro special episodes only. And we must say, it is working in their favour. The audience is just loving the retro special episodes. So, as Randhir Kapoor would grace the sets of Indian Idol 12, we will see the contestants giving a tribute to him and the Kapoors. Arunita Kanjilal who has been winning hearts of late with her impeccable vocal skills will yet again enthral the audience with her powerful singing. She would sing Ek Radhe Ek Meera sung by Lata Mangeshkar from Mujra. and Randhir Kapoor would be so impressed by her performance that he'll deem her 'aaj ke zamane ki Lata ji'. Arunita Kanjilal's performance is truly magical. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan surprises his nana Randhir Kapoor with a special gift

