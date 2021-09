View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Bigg Boss OTT's ex-contestant, Urfi Javed, is staying in news these days because of her dressing sense. She is being trolled a lot for her fashion choices. Recently, she was spotted in a tube crop top and pants. She carried a one shoulder top along with it. Netizens could not stop trolling her for the same. One comment read, "Someone pls donate her clothes." Another comment read, Koi isse 4 meter kapde de do yrr." Take a look. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty asks her mother Sunanda Shetty about Raqesh Bapat and the latter's reply will warm your hearts