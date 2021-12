View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

and Vicky Jain are all set to tie the knot today (14 December 2021). The baaraat has reached the wedding venue. And the Groom Vicky has decided to ditch the traditional procession of arriving on a ghodi. Vicky Jain made an entry in a vintage car together. Ankita's Dulha is seen with his sister. The two have opted for pastel colours for their wedding trousseau. Vicky is all smiling on seeing the paparazzi and even his sister is grooving to the beats of dhol. Zingaat is being played on a band in the background and the baaraatis groove around the vintage car making their way towards the wedding venue. The two lovebirds will finally tie the knot after dating each other for a couple of years. Their wedding will be graced by close friends and families. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding: Rashami Desai, Parag Tyagi, Kushal Tandon — these 5 celebs will give the function a skip

Ankita injured herself days before the wedding. And hence, the actress had been carefully managing everything with a plastered leg. Congratulations to both Ankita and Vicky. Also Read - After Ankita Lokhande, Karishma Tanna all set to tie the knot with longtime beau Varun Bangera in 2022; read deets