The TV show Anupamaa on Star Plus is one of the most popular shows right now and the story is at a very interesting juncture. But things are going to get more and more exciting on the show. The show has been ruling TRPs and has all things in place to continue to do so. However, there is a major twist in the offing which will leave fans shocked. Recently, Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) hosted a LIVE on the latter’s Instagram where the two took jibes at each other. At one point during the chat, Anuj hinted that he may be leaving the show soon. This has come as a shock to fans. Check out the video to know what you can expect in the story next. Also Read - Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia perform Baa’s kanyadaan as Vanraj looks on – see pics