Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed gets trolled for no make-up look; netizens call it 'scary'

Anupamaa TV show characters may undergo changes in their relationship dynamics on screen. But their bond off screen is totally endearing. All the stars are like one big family and their social media banter is proof. Recently, Anuj Kapadia aka posted a clip on his social media where he flaunted his clean shaved chest. And one of the first ones to react to it was none other than Anupamaa aka . Paras Kalnawat, who plays Anupamaa’s younger son Saman and is also someone who is very fond of Anuj, also reacted to the video. Check the video here and the reactions. Also Read - Anupamaa BIG UPDATE: Gaurav Khanna really quitting the show because of Rupali Ganguly? Here’s the truth