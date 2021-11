View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miesha⭐ (@mieshaiyer)

Bigg Boss 15 ex contestants Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Shegaal are known to get naughty even in front of the camera. They gave some hot moments inside ’s show and now, the two lovebirds were caught romancing each other in a hotel. A video of Miesha and Ieshaan is going viral right now where they are seen getting intimate at a hotel corridor. The two were labelled as a ‘fake couple’ when on the show and their PDA didn’t go down well with fans, host Salman or the fellow contestants. But they have kept their love alive even after their eviction. Ieshaan also recently made Miesha meet his family. Check out the video of the two love birds here. It is sure to give you some hot feels. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Here's why Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash do not owe anyone any explanation on their love angle