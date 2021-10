From Bigg Boss OTT, , Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal will be entering the house of Bigg Boss 15 tonight. The three of them received a lot of love while they were locked inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT. A new promo was released by the makers of Bigg Boss. And it features the trio talking to and about their journey in BBOTT. While it seemed that all was cool between them as BBOTT came to an end, all seems not so cool between the three of them while on stage with Salman. The host of Bigg Boss 15 asked Nishant about his bond with Shamita and Pratik. He also asked about where he felt Shamita went wrong in the web version. While Nishant listed out a few things, Shamita strongly disagreed with his point of view. Salman also asked Pratik about his bond with Nishant to which Pratik said that they were friends in BBOTT but here things may change. When asked Nishant, he said that this time it will be all about the game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty REVEALS she'll miss seeing Raqesh Bapat 24X7; talks about bond with Pratik Sehajpal and more [EXCLUSIVE]