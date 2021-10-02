View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Bigg Boss 15 is going to premiere tonight. And the excitement is palpable. Not just the audience, but the contestants, that is, the participants of Bigg Boss 15 seem super excited too. We are talking about Tejasswi Prakash. Noted actress and gorgeous beauty Tejasswi Prakash is one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15. She shared a video of herself grooving to 's Dhadak Dhadak starring and . The Swaragini actress seems very excited to enter the house of Bigg Boss 15. But if we go lyrically, one may understand that she is excited and a little nervous too. As Tejasswi grooved to the peppy dance number, a huge suitcase also made an appearance in the video, which is a giveaway. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Main andar phaaad raha hoon tumlog bahar phaad do,' Pratik Sehajpal tells his fans as he is all set for his journey – watch

Yet Tejasswi Prakash asked her fans to guess where she was going. "Guess where am I off to??" She captioned the post. Tejasswi Prakash was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Zee Comedy Factory. How excited are you to watch Tejasswi on 's show? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Jungle-theme exteriors with modernized interiors, an OTT Flamingo and more – walk inside the exotic house of Salman Khan's show