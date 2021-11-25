Not just Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant, Urfi Javed is also entering Bigg Boss 15 as wild card?

Bigg Boss 15 is getting more and more interesting by the day and with new wild card entries, the show will get wilder. Now, Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has reacted to her entering ’s show. Will she be joining the likes of , and and enter the show as wild card? Urfi has said that once she enters inside the house, she snatch the limelight from everyone. She also picked her favourite contestants on the show, who she feels have the winning quality. And had something very special to say about Umar Riaz. Check out the video now.