videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15: Amid elimination rumours, video of Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara looking at the TV and saying ‘papa aajao’ goes viral

Videos

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly wins hearts with this gesture, celebrates 2 Million followers: Video went viral

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15 latest update: From TEJRAN cute moments to Karan and Pratik fight | Bhayanak Rakshas Task

Videos

Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande dancing with her BFF Rashami Desai on 'Paani Paani' song is what the perfect Bachelorette parties are all about – watch video

Bigg Boss 15: Urfi Javed REACTS on entering Salman Khan’s show as wild card; says THIS about Umar Riaz

Not just Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant, Urfi Javed is also entering Bigg Boss 15 as wild card?

BollywoodLife   |    November 25, 2021 1:36 PM IST

Bigg Boss 15 is getting more and more interesting by the day and with new wild card entries, the show will get wilder. Now, Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has reacted to her entering Salman Khan’s show. Will she be joining the likes of Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant and enter the show as wild card? Urfi has said that once she enters inside the house, she snatch the limelight from everyone. She also picked her favourite contestants on the show, who she feels have the winning quality. And had something very special to say about Umar Riaz. Check out the video now.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all