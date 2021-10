View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Bigg Boss 15 is seeing a lot of couples inside the house. But to grab the most of the audience's attention is Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra aka TejRan. Their chemistry has been setting the mobile screens of the viewers on fire. Karan and Tejasswi are busy painting the Bigg Boss 15 house red with their love. While Karan Kundrra has already confessed his liking for Tejasswi, TejRan fans are waiting for the lady to confess her feelings for the handsome hunk. And it seems the time will soon come inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. The channel dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss 15 featuring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi seems to be hinting at her feelings for Karan in the promo. She is seen talking to Karan who he should date. They seem to be talking about the age group. When Tejasswi mentions 40 Karan says he's been there and done that. He then says he would not like to date someone who is 10-12 years younger than him. Tejasswi then says, "See, you need mee." All the time, we can see both Tejasswi and Karan blushing.