Urfi Javed has been grabbing headlines ever since her OTT reality TV show debut, Bigg Boss OTT. The actress is known for her risque dressing sense for which she is often brutally trolled online. And now, Urfi has introduced everyone to her new boyfriend. And he is none other than Shriek's ogre. She was seen showering him with loads of kisses. She captioned the post saying, "I’m head ogre heels in love with you ! Meet my boyfriend guys ! Follow me on @mojindia for more unseen videos of us !" Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 captaincy task goes wrong: Karan Kundrra picks Tejasswi Prakash up in his arms and rushes to the medical room; housemates get worried

Urfi Javed looks really pretty in the video though it's a bit funny. Her cuteness is adorable, don't you think? Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 new promo: Rajiv Adatia EXPOSES the real Ieshaan Sehgaal on Salman Khan’s show