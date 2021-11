Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed gets trolled for no make-up look; netizens call it 'scary'

Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Javed grabs headlines almost every day. Be it for her fashion statements or her remarks or her Instagram grams. Netizens make sure to make her posts go viral on social media. And that's what has happened even now. A couple of days ago, Urfi shared a video on her gram in which she shared her no-makeup look and flaunted her hot makeup look in the same video. It was a before and after reel video. "How long does it take for you guys to get ready ? #reels #reelitfeelit #reelkrofeelkro #reelinstagram," she had captioned the post. Urfi is always trolled for her outfits wherein she often gets compared to Hollywood celebrities including Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Kylie and others. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal get intimate at a hotel corridor; video goes viral