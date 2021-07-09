Bigg Boss Throwback: When Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee got into a nasty fight and the latter warned him with DIRE CONSEQUENCES

There have been reports of various celebrities being a part of Bigg Boss 15. A lot of celebrities have revealed that they are not participating in 's show as it is not their cup of tea. There have been reports stating that this time Bigg Boss house would be made of all things eco-friendly, and have a very different theme too. There were several reports stating this time the house would be open for commoners as well. While we wait to get an official confirmation on the same or any other update on that front, we decided to share a throwback from previous seasons. So, here's a throwback featuring Sidharth Shukla and . Now, the two of them have got well with each other. However, there was a task that had turned Devoleena against Sidharth. Also Read - Disha Parmar shares a glimpse of the ring gifted by Rahul Vaidya with Ed Sheeran's Perfect playing in the background — watch video

It so happened that during the ticket to finale task, Devoleena and Sidharth got into a snatching game. The housemates were divided into two teams and Devoleena and Sidharth were a part of two different things. Devoleena was furious when Sidharth had snatched the basket from her. She threatened him with dire consequences if he came near her. Do you remember this episode? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life. Also Read - 6 shades of BLACK: Nikki Tamboli proves no one slays black better or looks as sexy in it as she does – view pics