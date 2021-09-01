View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In the upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4, we will see making her guest appearance on the show. It would be a sheer delight to see contestants of Super Dancer Chapter 4 perform on some of her amazing hits. But, you are in for a treat as and Raveena Tandon would take the stage and set it on fire with their performance on Sheher Ki Ladki and Chura Ke Dil Mera. Shilpa would even take a jibe at and , their co-stars in the respective songs saying that the two of them did a great job without them.

Shilpa and Raveena looked really gracious in sarees. While Shilpa Shetty opted for a tangerine one, Raveena made an appearance in a black saree with gold work. They both wore statement belts to accentuate their curves. We cannot wait for the next episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 featuring the two beauties.

How excited are you for the episode? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.