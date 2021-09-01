In the upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4, we will see Raveena Tandon making her guest appearance on the show. It would be a sheer delight to see contestants of Super Dancer Chapter 4 perform on some of her amazing hits. But, you are in for a treat as Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon would take the stage and set it on fire with their performance on Sheher Ki Ladki and Chura Ke Dil Mera. Shilpa would even take a jibe at Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar, their co-stars in the respective songs saying that the two of them did a great job without them. Also Read - 3 Idiots, Jolly LLB, OMG, Badhaai Ho and more – 10 Bollywood social comedies to catch up on before Helmet hits ZEE5
Shilpa and Raveena looked really gracious in sarees. While Shilpa Shetty opted for a tangerine one, Raveena made an appearance in a black saree with gold work. They both wore statement belts to accentuate their curves. We cannot wait for the next episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 featuring the two beauties. Also Read - ED sources reveal that conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar would send Jacqueline Fernandez expensive flowers and chocolates — details inside
