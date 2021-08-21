View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shehnaaz Gill is going places and how! The actress who stole millions of hearts with her stint on Bigg Boss 13 will be making an appearance tonight on Dance Deewane 3 alongside heartthrob Sidharth Shukla. Now, the actress's videos have been going viral on Instagram from her appearance on the show a lot. And just a couple of minutes ago, we had shared a video in which she was seen grooving to Ghagra alongside . It's time for another reel video of Shehnaaz Gill. In this video, we see her grooving with Madhuri again and this time on Badi Muhskil from the latter's film Lajja which also featured .

The way Shehnaaz is seen matching steps with Madhuri, it seems is ready to take on Bollywood. We now have to just wait for someone to cast Shehnaaz in their film.

