'Fully drunk,' Newly married Ankit Lokhande gets trolled as she poses for paparazzi

Pavitra Rishta actress was snapped by the paparazzi outside her new home today. The actress looked really pretty in a blue saree with her chooda. She was twinning with her beau Vicky Jain in blue. Though they made for a gorgeous pair, the video is going viral for different reasons. Ankita seemed cheerful as she posed for the paps. However, netizens found her behaviour slightly different. They started trolling her saying that she looks drunk and high on substances. It's shame that people find faults in someone else' happiness. Ankita Lokhande has just begun her marital life with Vicky Jain and she doesn't deserve this hate. Also Read - Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain happily pose for the paps as wife and husband – watch video