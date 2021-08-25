View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

Ayesha Singh aka Sayi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one naughty goofball on the sets. The actress seems to be in the mood to break rules. Yes, you read that right. So, it seems the actors and crew members on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are not allowed to click pictures on the sets. However, unfazed with the ban of clicking photographs, Ayesha Singh aka Sayi is bribing her crew member with alcohol bottles. That's right. Worry not, it's just a goofy reel video that Ayesha shot with the crew members. She captioned the post saying, "When you are not allowed to get clicked on set .. Fun times With @sandeepm_kumar @awara_portraits31 and behind the camera @praveenpandey04. #reels #photokhichmeri #trending #instagram #instagramreels #funnyvideos #funnyreels #fun #trendingreels."

Meanwhile, the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is riding high on emotional scenes. Sayi, Virat, aka , Pakhi, aka Aishwarya Sharma, and Samrat, aka Yogendra Vikram Singh, are facing a huge dilemma in life. Sayi, though having fallen in love with Virat, is in denial mode. The scenes are quite heavy in the show these days and hence, such fun breaks are a must, don't you think?