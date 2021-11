View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

is going to be back on the sets of India's Best Dancer 3 this weekend. She will be there to promote Satyameva Jayate 2 with the leading lady of the film, . Nora has been a co-judge for a while when Malaika Arora was away due to covid. It's like a reunion of friends. Now, Nora and Terence share an amazing bond. Fans love to watch their chemistry together on stage every single time. And it's going to be the same this time too. Nora will bowl over Terence with her sizzling hot belly dance moves. Terence will be starstruck on seeing Nora's power moves. 'Arre mooh toh band karo uncle,' Geeta Kapur will leave no opportunity to tease him. Later, we will see , Malaika Arora and Geeta joining forces and teasing Terence who will be left flustered. Also Read - Malaika Arora suffers a major wardrobe malfunction in an event, Pictures go viral | Watch now