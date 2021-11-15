Malaika Arora is one of the judges on the popular dance-based reality TV show India's Best Dancer. The actress is known for her adorable charm with the kids. And a new video of Malaika Arora is going viral from the sets of India's Best Dancer. In the video, we can see a kid pinching Malla's cheeks in the cutest manner. A little taken aback by his adorable charm, Malla pulls his cheeks in return and hugs him. Malaika is very fond of kids and her genuine affection for them can be seen in the video as she not only interacted with them but also posed for the photos. Also Read - TV TRP Report Week 44 by ORMAX MEDIA: Bigg Boss 15 FINALLY makes an impact, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintain their first and fifth positions [PICS]

The actress played Joy of Little Things by When Chai Met Toast in the background as she shared the video on the occasion of Children's Day. Interestingly, Malla was previously involved in a similar incident. She had opened up on the same later. Back then the actress had said, "Yes I was a bit frightened because these are Covid times. He suddenly came near me and started touching my cheeks. I got really scared for a second. He was doing it with a lot of love and I feel very, very touched and very happy. But yes, I was bit scared for that second. I was thinking if his hand was sanitised."