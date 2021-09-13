Karan Mehra yearns to meet his son Kavish amidst legal case with Nisha Rawal; calls it a '100 days of emotional hurricanes' – watch video

Karan Mehra took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback video of himself with his son, Kavish. Karan hasn't met Kavish for 100 days after separation from Nisha Rawal. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has penned a heartfelt note for him.