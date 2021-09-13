View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra)

Karan Mehra and had an ugly separation a couple of months ago. Nisha filed a case of domestic violence against Karan. The actress also claims that Karan had an affair with a girl and was abusive in their relationship. Karan has denied all the allegations levelled against him. He is yearning to meet his son, Kavish Mehra. The actor has yet again shared a video on his Instagram, as he is missing his son. It is a throwback video in which we can see Karan playing with a toddler Kavish on the bed. Kavish, it seems, loved to slip down from the bed and Karan helps him climb up again. It's been 100 days that Karan hasn't seen Kavish. He penned a heartfelt note along with an emotional video. Also Read - Nia Sharma shows off her legs and burns the dance floor in this WILD PARTY version of Do Ghoont – Watch VIDEO

"100 days of emotional hurricanes of missing you my son. Hoping to reunite with you, being able to protect you from all evil and being the father that I am destined to be." He said. In an interview, Nisha Rawal had claimed that the property papers and jewellery that belong to her mother and her are with Karan. Nisha also said that she doesn't want any alimony. Also Read - IT's OFFICIAL: Vidyut Jammwal engaged to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani but it's his daredevil proposal style that'll steal your heart