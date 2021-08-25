Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 PROMO: Will Sana Amin Sheikh's entry bring Dev-Sonakshi closer or separate them?

The makers of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 dropped a new promo, unveiling Sana Amin Sheikh's character in the show. And it seems that Sana's entry on the show is going to bring a lot of changes in Dev aka Shaheer Sheikh and Sonakshi aka Erica Fernandes' life.