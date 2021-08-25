A couple of days ago, it was reported that would be making an entry in and starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. And now, the makers of the show have dropped a promo featuring the actress. The promo begins with Sonakshi, aka Erica Fernandes, visiting a tarot card reader. Elsewhere, Dev, aka Shaheer Sheikh, buys flowers for his kharghosh (Sona). At the same time, the tarot card reader warns Sonakshi that her life is going to take a drastic change. In the flower shop, Dev comes across a girl who is none other than Sana. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mohsin Khan to quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sidharth Shukla's sweet gesture wins hearts and more

Will Sana's entry bring Dev and Sonakshi closer or will she cause more differences? It is being said that Sana's character would be obsessed with Dev. Interestingly, Sana has previously worked with Shaheer Sheikh in a teen show called Kya Mast Hai Life. In that show as well, Sana's character was smitten by Shaheer's character.

How excited are you to watch this new twist in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3?