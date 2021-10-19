View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh has been getting the hang of Instagram a lot. He has been sharing and making a lot of reels these days. And a couple of them includes Cheshta Bhagat who plays his on-screen sister in the show. All of their videos are very goofy, however, their latest reel video takes the title of being the goofiest. Talking about the reel video, Cheshta Bhagat begins the video. She is seen dancing and then Shaheer joins her and he is playing none other than a mungfali seller.

"#mungfali #reels @cheshtabhagat #myversion," Shaheer captioned the reel. Cheshta commented on the post saying, "Hahah this one is better." Cheshta had shared another version of the video which was equally funny. She captioned the post saying, "Video bhi nahi banaane deta @shaheernsheikh." Shaheer commented on the post apologizing, "Sorry behen."

