Shraddha Arya is currently in Maldives enjoying her honeymoon with her beau Rahul Nagal. The Kundali Bhagya actress tied the knot with Navy Commander Rahul on 16 November 2021. Soon after her wedding in Delhi, she returned to Mumbai to continue with her shoot for the show. And a couple of days ago, the two newly married lovebirds, jetted off to Maldives for their honeymoon. Shraddha Arya has been sharing pictures and videos from the scenic location which are instantly going viral on the gram. And now, the actress has shared a reel video in a bikini in which she is seen grooving to music by the poolside. Shraddha Arya is seen in a white bikini and has a hat in her hand. She is dancing to the rhythm, enjoying a hot sunny day by the poolside. "Holiday Hat On!!!" she captioned the post.