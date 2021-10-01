View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Surbhi Chandna is one of the talented actresses in the television world. She won hearts with her acting chops in , Ishqbaaaz, Sanjivani 2 and Naagin 5 too. Her music videos are always a sight for sore eyes. She has been away from TV for some time now, however, Surbhi Chandna has been ruling Instagram with her photoshoots and reel videos. The actress recently shared a 'No' challenge reel in which she aced the expression game and she passes with flying colour in the reel challenge. Talking about the video, Surbhi has to say No in the following emotions: No emotion, happy, guilty, angry and flirty and she aces it like a pro! Surbhi's glam avatar and reel challenge will surely steal your hearts. Surbhi captioned the reel video saying, "NO means NO Acting Main Pass ??" Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know how you liked it. Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly and Baa aka Alpana Buch dancing like there's no tomorrow on Ishq Tera Tadpaave is the best thing on the internet today – watch video