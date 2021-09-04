View this post on Instagram A post shared by shehnaaz Gill Fanpage? (@shehnaazgillpvt)

A couple of weeks ago, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz gill, together made an appearance on 's Bigg Boss OTT. The two had a fun time with contestants inside the house and on stage with Karan Johar. Now, after Sidharth Shukla's demise, a lot of SidNaaz videos are going viral. And one such video going viral as you read this is when Shehnaaz Gill said that her bond with Sidharth will never break. When Karan Johar asked her about her bond with Sidharth, the actress called him her family.

In the video, we see Shehnaaz reminding him of what she said about winning Sidharth and not the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. She went on to add, "Family hai yar, main bol rahi hu na (He is family)." When Karan Johar probed asking, "Family hai boyfriend nahi hai (So, he is your family, not your boyfriend)?" Shehnaaz counter questioned him asking, "Boyfriend kya hota hai. Aap batao kya definition hai boyfriend ki (What is a boyfriend? What is the definition of a boyfriend?" Karan answered, "Jiske saath har tarah ka rishta ho (With whom you have relations)." Shehnaaz dismissed it and said, "I think boyfriend wala har tarah ka rishta nahi hota. Mujhe lagta hai uss sey zyada interesting hai ke emotionally tumhe kaun support kar raha hai. Boyfriend toh chhodkar chale jaate hai. Yeh nahi chalta. But yeh jo mera rishta hai na, who kabhi nahi tootega (I feel, it's more interesting to have an emotional relation with someone. Boyfriends ditch you. It isn't long-lasting. But my relationship is forever)"

Visual of a distraught Shehnaaz Gill have been going viral since yesterday. We pray to God to give strength to Shehnaaz, Sidharth's family and all his fans.