On Thursday morning, Sidharth Shukla, one of the most loved celebrities in India passed away. He was 40 and suffered from a heart attack in his sleep, state reports. His fame grew unaccountable folds after his stint in Bigg Boss 13. The actor participated in Bigg Boss in 2019 and took everything by storm. He was one of the most popular and strongest contestants inside the house and his fans would make sure to trend him on the internet every single day. He met Shehnaaz Gill inside the show and formed an unbreakable bond with her. They would bicker yet make up after fights because of their love for each other. After his demise, a lot of videos featuring SidNaaz have been going viral on social media. Some from Bigg Boss and some recent. Here's a way back throwback to the time when Sidharth's mom entered the house during the family week. The mama's boy turned emotional on meeting her after a long time. Sidharth's mother told him to be happy. She told him to change himself if he cannot change anybody. She also asked him to wear full clothes which had cracked him up in fits of laughter.

Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother, his sisters and also, Shehnaaz Gill.