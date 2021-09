Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away at 40 due to a heart attack and has left a void in the television industry. His huge fandom, colleagues from TV and Bollywood celebs are all in shock. The actor was at a career-high, with no dearth of projects and a social media sensation. He will never be forgotten. But as we sadly bid him goodbye, here's a look at the last video, his last public appearance where he walked straight into our hearts as he played the perfect family man at Mumbai airport. We will miss you Sidharth. RIP Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Shocked fans pour in their condolences for the Bigg Boss 13 winner — read tweets