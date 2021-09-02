RIP Sidharth Shukla: When the actor lifted the trophy as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 after a tremendous journey – watch video
Sidharth Shukla passed away this morning. He reportedly suffered a heart attack. He was 40. Here's a dekko at the time when he lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 13 and was declared the winner.
