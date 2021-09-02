View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Sidharth Shukla is no more. It is truly unbelievable, and everyone right now is in a state of shock. Condolences are pouring in for the actor's family and friends. Reports state that the actor suffered from a heart attack. Sidharth Shukla has had an amazing journey in the TV world. He won hearts with every character that he portrayed on-screen. However, the most loved stint of the actor would remain his journey in the house of Bigg Boss 13. The video of him winning the trophy is going viral on social media right now. Sidharth Shukla was the most popular contestant of his season. He was loved and hated by rival fandoms too. His fans would make sure to trend him every day on social media when he was inside the house. His wit, game plan, strategies, everything about the actor got a lot of appreciation. His chemistry and bond with fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill was one of the most talked-about things of his journey in Bigg Boss 13.

You'll be missed a lot, Sidharth. RIP.