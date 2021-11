View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actor Shaheer Sheikh and wifey Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed their firstborn, daughter, Anaya in September this year. And handsome hunk recently shared a video on his gram in which he is seen giving a haircut to his two-month-old daughter. He added 's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya in the background as he shared the video on his Instagram. As soon as he shared the video, it went viral like crazy. His friends and fans dropped hearts and comments praising the doting father for his bond with Anaya. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor give us a glimpse of their baby Anaya on the occasion of Children's Day

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor got hitched in a registered marriage in November last year. They will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on 27th November.