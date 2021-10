Shehnaaz Gill was utterly destroyed when Sidharth Shukla passed away in September. The Honsla Rakh actress is still grieving the demise of the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Slowly and gradually, Shehnaaz Gill is getting back on her toes and resuming her professional commitments. Fans of Sana are sharing some old videos and pictures of Shehnaaz when she would laugh like a child or act like it. And one such Shehnaaz Gill fan has shared a video in which the actress can be seen in a bridal avatar. It seems like an old video from the shoot of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Some have expressed their happiness on seeing the old Sana. In the video, we can see Shehnaaz Gill posing and goofing at the same time. Her infectious smile is adorable. Fans are also missing Sidharth Shukla as they watch Shehnaaz's old video. They truly were gem together. Also Read - Nia Sharma calls Vishal Aditya Singh's ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli 'man-beater'

We hope Shehnaaz bounces back soon just like this!