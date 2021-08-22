Sidharth Shukla is not just a handsome man, he is a guy with morals that often win the hearts of people. Even when he was locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth won hearts on how he valued connection once he got to know the person. And now, fans are yet again busy heaping praises on the Dil Se Dil Tak actor because of his sweet gesture towards his family. A couple of hours ago, Sidharth Shukla reached the airport to receive his mother and family members. And the way he was caring for them and receiving them has yet again won SidHearts' hearts. Fans are going gaga over the video which was shared by paparazzi, Viral Bhayani. Also Read - CID actress and Nach Baliye 4 runner-up Megha Gupta looks smoking-hot in these sexy bikini pics

"He is a caring person," one wrote, while another fan comment, "He is a caring person son." Some fans were busy drooling over how handsome he looked even in casuals. A fan wrote, "Casual main vi kitna hot and handsome lagta hai." A netizen commented that nowadays some celebs send their drivers to pick and top their parents and praised Sidharth for his gesture. The fan said, "Aaj kal celebs driver ke bhorese maa baap ko leke aate h ghar pe, but he personally went there to receive his mom & relatives! So sweet."

Sidharth, you have all our hearts.