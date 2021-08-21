View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Are you waiting to watch Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla in tonight's episode of Dance Deewane 3, like us, too? Well, here's something that would raise your excitement evermore. So, a new video has surfaced wherein we see SidNaaz's evident chemistry. Shehnaaz joins on stage for a dance on Ghagra and together, the two gorgeous beauties set the stage on fire. Shehnaaz Gill seems too involved in her performance, her latke-jhatke and expressions are amazing. And Sidharth seems too smitten by the same. The smile on his face is just priceless and we wonder if it's because of Shehnaaz. SidNaaz fans would be too happy with this video. Also Read - TRP Report Week 32 by Ormax Media: Indian Idol 12 FINALE fails to boost viewership, Super Dancer 4 climbs, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sinks

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are reported to be dating but both of them have maintained a 'just friends' stance until now. Their spotting together just add fuel to their link-up reports. Also Read - Dance Deewane 3 PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill tells Madhuri Dixit Nene that Sidharth Shukla is close to her 'ideal man' leaving the hunk speechless — watch video

