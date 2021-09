Sidharth Shukla is no more. The actor passed away after suffering from a heart attack this morning. He is survived by his mother, sister. Sidharth was just 40 and was flourishing in his career. His fame rose unaccountable folds after he participated in Bigg Boss 13 which he went on to win. The most-talked about things of Bigg Boss 13 and Sidharth Shukla's journey was his bond with co-contestant and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Their bond was one of a kind and people shipped and still ship SidNaaz even after the show. Now, a fan of SidNaaz has shared their endearing moments on Instagram, reminiscing their bond. It will leave you all teary-eyed. Also Read - Dance Deewane 3 PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill tells Madhuri Dixit Nene that Sidharth Shukla is close to her 'ideal man' leaving the hunk speechless — watch video

We cannot imagine with pain Shehnaaz would be going through. May God give her strength. SidNaaz will always be! Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recreate the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai romantic scene