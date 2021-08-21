View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh)

is returning to small screens today. Yes, a new season and some new characters would be introduced tonight, it seems. The promo of the same was released a couple of weeks ago, and it had left fans wondering as to why was not in the promo. Sumona has been an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show for a long time. And fans had been questioning whether she was a part of the new season or not. And all of their queries were answered when reports of Sumona the shoot for the show broke out. But still, fans were curious about it. Archana Puran Singh, who is the permanent guest on the recently shared a reel video on her Instagram in which she said that the show's incomplete with Sumona. She said, "Yeh hai show mein, hum inke begair show nahi karenge (She is there in the show. We will never do make the show without her)." Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Ajay Devgn's grand entry, Akshay Kumar's Ranveer look, Nora Fatehi's sizzling dance and more– here's a sneak peek

She went on to say that she (Sumona) may reveal why she was absent from the promos later. However, Sumona said, "Woh kabhi nahi pata chalega kisi ko (no one will ever get to know that) why I was not in the promo." And later, she added with a smirk saying, "Stars don’t need promos." Well, the actress's witty response to this is impressive. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mohit Malik's father passes away, Chiranjeevi to be a part of Indian Idol 12 grand finale and more

