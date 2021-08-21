A video of Disha Vakani is going viral on the internet. It is an old video in which a young and modern Disha was seen flirting with a guy. Check out the hot video here:

is one of the most loved actresses we have in the television industry. She is best known for the portrayal of Dayaben in the popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress has been missing from the show ever since she went on maternity leave a couple of years ago. Fans have been eagerly awaiting her return. It is known that Disha worked in some B grade films before getting substantial offers. The actress also worked in some music videos and her modern avatar will leave you shell-shocked. The actress is seen flaunting her mid-riff, toned back in a Marathi music video, Bhingri Ga Bhinrgi which is going viral on social media right now. Disha looks very HOT, btw.

What do you have to say about this video? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.