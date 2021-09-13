That moment when Shehnaaz Gill expressed her love for Sidharth Shukla will tug at your heartstrings – watch
Fans of SidNaaz aka Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been sharing a lot of videos of them together from Bigg Boss 13. Here's a throwback to when she called him, her love.
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1