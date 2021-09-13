View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood ? (@bollywoodlove4u)

SidNaaz is an emotion for many. On September 2, Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack. The actor was fit and fine and his tragic demise has come as a shock to many. Shehnaaz Gill is distraught after Sidharth's demise. SidNaaz fans are celebrating their bond every single day. The two met inside the house of Bigg Boss 13. And Shehnaaz fell in love with the handsome hunk. She professed her love to him a lot of times. Here's one such moment when Sana called Sidharth her 'pyar,' and was bickering about him calling other girls sweetheart and giving them attention.

Shehnaaz Gill's condition after Sidharth's demise has been gut-wrenching. A lot of celebrities have asked everyone to give her some time and pray for her health. There were rumours that she is in the need of hospitalisation and is on glucose but her dear friend and stylist, Ken Ferns, denied the same.