The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek asks Alia Bhatt about her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor; leaves actress blushing

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumours have been the talk of the town for a while. While promoting RRR on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek will ask about the same and leave the actress blushing.