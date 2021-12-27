View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In the upcoming episode of , we will see RRR's , , Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli gracing the sets to promote their period-action-drama film. RRR is releasing on 7th January 2022 and the four of them are busy promoting their film on various TV shows and events. Just recently, we saw the four of them on Bigg Boss 15 with . And now, they are all set to have some fun while promoting their film, RRR, on The Kapil Sharma Show. And whilst promoting her film, Krushna Abhishek will tease Alia about her relationship with . The two lovebirds are said to be dating but have never confirmed it officially. And since the last couple of days, Alia and Ranbir's public spottings have grabbed eyeballs a lot. Even their wedding rumours have been the talk of the town. Krushna Abhishek will grab the opportunity and take an indirect jibe at it. Dressed in a female character, Krushna will tell her that he is a huge fan of her film, Kapoor & Sons. He will then proceed to ask about the sequel of the film 'Kapoor and bahu'. And poor Alia is left blushing crimson red! Check out the video above.