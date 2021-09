View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

Shivangi Joshi is a fabulous dancer and her Instagram profile is a proof of it. More than often she shares videos of her dancing and keeping up with the social media trends. Recently, she shared a video as she danced on Punjabi song Tara Ra Ra. Whilst showing off some energetic moves on the power-packed song, she even pulled off a flying side kick. We are so impressed! Watch the video above. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan's charming looks will make your heart beat faster – see pics