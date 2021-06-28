Twilight's official Twitter page changes its entire profile after BTS' Jin gives the fairytale franchise a shoutout – view pic and video

omg jin thinks about us pic.twitter.com/Dlg8qxW9TW — THE TWILIGHT SAGA ? (@Twilight) June 23, 2021

Both BTS and Twilight have a huge fanbase the world over, so imagine if one of its members even makes a passing reference to the other, what kind of effect that's going to have on one of the fandom's Well, that's exactly what happened when BTS' Kim Seok-jin aka Jin mentioned “Twilight”, when asked to name “some fairytales involving wolves” during a trivia talk-show-styled web series. No sooner than the video surface online that Twilight's official Twitter page legit changed its profile to reflect Jin's words, which now reads “the official twitter account of that fairytale involving wolves”. Check out the Jin's video above and a screenshot of the changed Twitter profile of the Twilight saga below... Needless to say,, fans of both BTS and Twilight went into overdrive, trending Jin's shoutout to the latter, and have now developed a mutual admiration club. Also Read - BTS releases first concept photos in preparation of Butter's CD single release

Also Read - BTS: Shape of You hitmaker Ed Sheeran calls the septet 'super cool'; confirms their second collaboration – deets inside

We bet this made your day if you're a BTS or Twilight fan or both, right? Also Read - BTS: When the septet felt it was 'wrong' to perform without Suga at MMA 2020 and left a space for him – watch video