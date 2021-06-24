When Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan had said as an 8-year old, 'Mujhe lambi level pe jaana hai, abhi toh 5% hua hai' – watch THROWBACK video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudarshan (@notwhyral)

Indian Idol host is one known to be averse from passing bold claims and sensational statements on camera for everyone to hear, but it looks like he had cultivate that habit ever since he was a little kid. Here's a little clip from a throwback interview of Aditya Narayan as an 8-year old, fresh off from lending his voice as a background child singer for a couple of songs in movies like Rangeela (1995) and Masoom (1996), where he makes a bold statement like, “Kuch nahi hai yeh toh. Mujhe bahut bada siinger banna hai, bahut lambi level pe jaan hai, abhi toh 5% hua hai smajhiye (This is nothing. I want to become a very big singer, reach a very level of singing, I've only achieved 5% of it till now.” And the attitude and swag at that age with which he make the claim is something else. Watch the video above... Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar and Aditya Narayan drop a major hint on the winner of the singing reality show!