On 10th September, Friday for the Shaandaar Shukravaar special of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, we will see and making an appearance on the show. And whilst there, , tthe host of the show, complains asking Farah why she has not cast him in her film, yet. Farah says it's a dream for everyone to cast him in his film. She makes him enact Deepika Padukone's iconic 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' scene from the starrer . Deepika and Big B who have shared screen space in were in the mood for masti. Deepika playfully told him to listen to his costars when she was enacting her scene on the stage. When the megastar adds too much strength into his dialogue, Farah asks him to say it calmly. The video is too funny to be missed. And this makes us wish that Friday comes sooner. Also Read - Did you know THESE 7 Bollywood stars are 'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth's Best Friends?

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will yet again work with Amitabh Bachchan in the Intern. Big B has replaced who was earlier going to star in the film with Deepika. Also Read - Bollywood's TOP 10 comeback KINGS and QUEENS who won hearts with their second ininnings - view pics