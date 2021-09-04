Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: 'Listen to your costars,' Deepika Padukone tells Amitabh Bachchan as they enact 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' dialogue from Om Shanti Om

Deepika Padukone will re-enact her 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' dialogue from Om Shanti Om with Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Check the promo video here: