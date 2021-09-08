videos

Russel D'Silva   |    September 8, 2021 9:11 PM IST

BollywoodLife recently visited Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff's gym in Bandra, Mumbai, where Krishna Shroff graciously gave us an entire tour of their swanky, fully-equipped fitness temple, complete with different zones for body building, cardio, kickboxing and MMA training. It's nothing like you've ever seen before and in case you need that final nudge to hit the gym yourself, then this exclusive video provides all the motivation you need. Watch it above...

