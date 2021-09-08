Exclusive: SNEAK-PEEK into Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff's swanky MMA gym will leave your jaw dropped – WATCH

BollywoodLife recently visited Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff's gym, where the former graciously gave us an entire tour of their fitness temple, complete with body building, cardio, kickboxing and MMA equipment. It's nothing like you've ever seen before and in case you need that final nudge to hit the gym yourself, then this exclusive video provides all the motivation you need.

Russel D'Silva | September 8, 2021 9:11 PM IST