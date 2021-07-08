Fans call Shilpa Shetty Kundra 'Kim Kardashian of Bollywood' as she steps out in a risky bralette and pencil skirt – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is making waves across the industry with her hot and sexy avatar in Hungama 2. She made everyone's heart racing when she showed off her energetic dance moves in Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0, a recreation of her popular number in the 1994 hit Main Khiladi Tu Anadi. The diva has now floored her fans with her stunning outing that has forced everyone to call her the ' of Bollywood.' Also Read - Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0: Angry fans slam makers for ruining the 90's Kumar Sanu-Alka Yagnik classic; say, 'Total Balatkaar'

In the video, Shilpa is seen walking in wearing a risky bralette and pencil skirt keeping her long locks open. She is then seen discussing something with Meezan and taking some instructions from her associates. Fans couldn't stop gushing about her fitness and looked mesmerised with her beauty. Also Read - Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty recreates Chura Ke Dil Mera with Meezaan Jaffery but misses Akshay Kumar; smartly promotes his Filhaal – watch video

In the reprised version, Shilpa grooves with Meezaan Jaffrey, 's son. They recreate the signature pelvic thrusts from the song that featured Shilpa with . The song was released on Tuesday. Directed by , the Hungama 2 casts Shilpa and Meezaan with Paresh Rawal and . The film will be released on July 23 on OTT. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Fans go gaga over Irrfan Khan's 'Dubai Return' film, Hungama 2's Shilpa Shetty’s Chura Ke Dil Mera reprise version to release on July 5 and more