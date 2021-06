Fans troll Malaika Arora for wearing ‘revealing’ clothes as she gets her second vaccination – watch video

Malaika Arora was spotted by the paps as she stepped out of a vaccination center after getting her second jab. A video of her is out. In the comments section, some fans trolled her for wearing ‘revealing’ clothes. She was seen in her gym clothes and a jacket. “Vaccine lagwane gayi thi ya gym pe,” a user wrote. “To get a dose of vaccine why does she have to show off her body like this .She can dress in a civilized manner,” read another comment. Have a look. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Gangubai Kathiawadi wraps up, the price of Priyanka Chopra's date night outfit, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a 'cat lady'