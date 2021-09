View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's fake love saga managed to get a lot of TRPs for the show. And now, it seems, the duo is in no mood to go away from the narrative. Recently, a video of the two pulling off a sweet performance on a romantic song went viral. Fans who believe that they are indeed in love could not keep calm and asked them to get married. "Jodi best h shadi karlo ?," read a comment. Another comment read, "Love is in the Air ?.Best couple." Watch the video above.