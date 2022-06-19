Father's Day 2022: Adaa Khan got THIS KEEDA from her dad [Exclusive]

Naagin and Khatron Ke Khiladi beauty Adaa Khan shared two things which she learned from her father which will also be very precious to her. Check out the EXCLUSIVE video below:

Father's Day 2022 is being celebrated across the country today. BollywoodLife.com got in touch with Naagin beauty Adaa Khan and asked her to share some precious memory or value that she got from her dad. Adaa Khan revealed that it was the ability and joy of travelling solo that she got from her father. Well, well, it is indeed precious since travelling solo is like a journey of meeting oneself. Adaa Khan shared that her father would love travelling and also solo travelling. The actress also made a heartwarming revelation. She shared that her father is in the initial stage of dementia and hence, she has now learned to live life fully and enjoy every moment. Fathers are always teaching us something or the other, aren't they?