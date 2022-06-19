videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Father's Day 2022: Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee pranks son Sufi using his name but his heartwarming will melt your hearts [Watch Video]

Videos

Happy Father's Day 2022: Aamir Khan in Dangal to Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium and more inspirational onscreen dads of Bollywood

Videos

Samrat Prithviraj to Bachchhan Paandey; Check out how much Akshay Kumar charges for his roles

Videos

What to watch this weekend: Shilpa Shetty's Nikamma, Aaditi Pohankar's She 2 and more movies and web series to binge-watch

Father's Day 2022: Naagin 6's Zeeshan Khan shares precious childhood memory of his dad [Exclusive]

Father's Day 2022: Naagin 6's Rainaksh aka Zeeshan Khan shared his precious memory of his dad and it's the most fun thing ever. Check out the EXCLUSIVE video below:

Shivani Pawaskar   |    June 19, 2022 11:49 AM IST

Father's Day 2022 is bring celebrated across the country today and we got Naagin 6 and Kundali Bhagya fame Zeeshan Khan to share his precious memory related to his dad. Y'all would have seen the cool reel video that Zeeshan shared online a couple of days ago, wishing his father. And today, we have an exclusive byte of Zeeshan Khan wherein she talks about his dad from his childhood. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant said that both his parents never deprived him of anything. The Lock Upp contestant revealed that he owned an electric scooter in his colony which was brought by his father from Dubai. And it was like an eye candy for all the kids.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all