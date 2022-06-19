Father's Day 2022: Naagin 6's Zeeshan Khan shares precious childhood memory of his dad [Exclusive]

Father's Day 2022: Naagin 6's Rainaksh aka Zeeshan Khan shared his precious memory of his dad and it's the most fun thing ever. Check out the EXCLUSIVE video below:

Father's Day 2022 is bring celebrated across the country today and we got Naagin 6 and Kundali Bhagya fame Zeeshan Khan to share his precious memory related to his dad. Y'all would have seen the cool reel video that Zeeshan shared online a couple of days ago, wishing his father. And today, we have an exclusive byte of Zeeshan Khan wherein she talks about his dad from his childhood. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant said that both his parents never deprived him of anything. The Lock Upp contestant revealed that he owned an electric scooter in his colony which was brought by his father from Dubai. And it was like an eye candy for all the kids.